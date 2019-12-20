With the holidays around the corner and residents off work for seasonal breaks, the Casper Police Department are reminding residents about the dangers of drunk and impaired driving.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the following video along with a message that read:

If you have ingested an impairing substance, such as marijuana, alcohol, prescription drugs, sleep medication, or any form of illegal drug, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car. It is never OK to drive under the influence of an impairing substance. Designate a sober driver or use public transportation to get home safely during the holiday season, and every day.