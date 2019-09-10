Casper Police Department Warn Residents of Latest Phone Scam
The Casper Police Department is informing residents to be aware of the latest phone scam currently making the rounds.
The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted a photo along with the following message:
We have been receiving a few reports that scam callers are impersonating our officers, again.
We will never call you and make threats about a warrant or demand money. Never provide any personal information over the phone such as your social security number or financial information.
But if you happen to get a call from someone saying they are with the Casper Police Department and want to verify it, please give us a call at 307-235-8278.
You can verify a warrant by visiting casperwy.gov.
Thank you for your support.