Casper Police Department Welcomes New Officer and His Family

Casper has the pleasure of welcoming its newest police officer to the force.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the news with a photo and a caption the read.

Please help us welcome your newest Casper Police Officer, Officer Bill Grossklas! Officer Grossklas and his family recently moved to Casper from Chicago, Illinois. Officer Grossklas joins our team with over five years of prior experience working for the Chicago Police Department where he spent most of his time assigned to a specialized gang unit. Officer Grossklas is also a firefighter and paramedic. Officer Grossklas is supported by his wife and two children and now, the entire city of Casper! We're so excited to welcome him to #ourcommunity.

We want to officailly welcome Officer Grossklas and his family to wonderful Wyoming and thank you for your service.

