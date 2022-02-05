Casper Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers To The Force

The Casper Police Department recently announced the signing of two new officers to its force - Brandon Price and Ryan Koch.

According to posts on the CPD's Facebook page, Officer Price and his wife and two little girls moved to Casper from California. The CPD noted that Officer Price has four years of prior law enforcement experience.

Officer Koch and his family relocated to Casper from Virginia, and he has ten years of prior law enforcement experience.

Both officers have been sworn in and have been welcomed by the Casper Police Department and the Casper community.

The CPD is actively seeking new recruits to join their team, and hopeful applicants can visit this site to apply to be an officer with the Casper Police Department.