Casper Police Officer Helps Older Lady Cross The Street

This is one of the best feel good moments you will see today.

One of Casper's finest was caught on camera helping an older lady cross the street yesterday (May 20th, 2020) and nothing can warm our hearts more.

This awesome moment was captured by Travis Bagwell and posted to his personal Facebook page along with a caption that read:

We don’t see or hear enough about the good stuff.

The photos have already been shared more than 115 times on Facebook.

While it's difficult to make out which of the Casper Police Department officers it was, a quick scan of the numerous comments has the local consensus stating it's either Officer Brenden LaPointe or Officer Crow.

Now matter which one of the gentlemen it is, it's great to see our men in blue taking the time out of their busy schedules to help those in need. It truly is the little things that count. Kudos to you, sir!