Casper Police Surprise Local Boy on His 12th Birthday

The Casper Police Department spread a lot of goodwill by surprising a local boy on his 12th birthday.

Check out this awesome moment for Tucker Richardson as they shared it on their Facebook page.

Tucker's mom Patricia told us that his health struggles early in life gave him an appreciation for police and health workers.

Tucker was very ill as a child, that being said he has always had a passion for being a Police Officer since they were always on scene with paramedics and EMS throughout his early childhood. I thought what better way to encourage him to be who he want's to be? Having the officer come allowed Tucker to see a lighter side of an officer other than portrayed in today's society.

Patricia also shared some other photos from his big police birthday surprise.

It's a nice gesture from our local police department to help the younger generation understand that they have their backs.