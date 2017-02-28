Casper’s First Female Police Officer: Alona Boggess [PHOTOS]

There is a lot of great history in Wyoming, especially with us being known as the Equality State.

Get our free mobile app

In 1974, Alona E. Boggess became the first female (and the first African-American female) to serve on the Casper Police Department. Alona, originally from Sedalia, Missouri, moved to Casper after graduating college with a Bachelors of Science degree from Oakwood University in Hunstville, Alabama. She served on the force locally until 1976.

Although Alona also worked in several "traditional positions for a woman" throughout the years, she was also deputized on the Pettis County Sheriff's Department in her hometown of Sedalia from 1987 until 1991.

Alona returned to law enforcement in 1995, where she remained until she retired from the Flint Police Department (Michigan), after nearly 20 years of service as a CSI Technician/Supervisor.

Alona Boggess-Smallwood - 2014 - Flint, Michigan Alona Reid loading...

I am proud to call this wonder, beautiful woman, my mother!

RANKED: America's Top 12 Best-Looking State Trooper Cruisers PROTECT. PROVIDE. CONNECT. Did you know that there is a brotherhood of state troopers called the American Association of State Troopers (AAST)? Their goal: According to their website the AAST was formed in 1989 when a "small group of Florida state troopers had the vision to create an association that would unite state troopers across the country and assist them by providing valuable benefits and services."

Each year the AAST releases a calendar of the best looking state trooper cruisers. Ranking is determined by their Facebook followers. It's all for a great cause too. Proceeds benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides higher education scholarships for AAST troopers' children dependents. A noble cause by any measure.