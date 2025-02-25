Wyoming City Ranked in the Top 5 ‘Hardest-Working Cities in America’

Wyomingites are know for being hard workers. As a matter of fact, for 2024, Wyoming ranked fourth overall for the Hardest Working States in America and we were ranked second for average work hours.

However though, a new study released today (Tuesday, February 25th, 2025), by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Hardest-Working Cities in America (2025)" and one Wyoming city landed in the top five.

Cheyenne ranked overall at the #5 spot. Rounding out the top five were:

Anchorage, AK Washington, DC Irving, TX Dallas, TX

Get our free mobile app

In case your curious how the cities were rated, WalletHub stated:

In order to determine where the hardest-working Americans live, WalletHub compared 116 of the most populated cities across two key dimensions, “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors". Some U.S. cities represent the strong work ethic that helped to build the world’s biggest economy better than others. In order to determine which cities outwork the rest of America, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs.

It definitely makes perfect sense why our state capitol ranked so high overall, but we also know the majority of the Cowboy State is full of hard workers. Regardless, this is definitely bragging rights for Cheyenne.

6 Gangs Everyone in Wyoming Should Know About Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke