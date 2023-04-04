‘Chip N Dale Snow Patrol’ Is Helping People All Around Casper During the Storm

There have been many "Good Samaritans" out the last couple of days, helping to clean off vehicles and dig out trapped Casper residents, which is nothing new to our area.

That being said, you have never seen winter helpers like this before.

Enter the Chip N Dale Snow Patrol!

The Chip N Dale Snow Patrol is made up Tommy Allen and Harrison Martin. Both of these gentlemen are Wyoming “implants”. Tommy is from Colorado and Harrison is from Georgia, but both love the snow and love helping others.

You kind of have to love the snow in order to plow it in a speedo... and nothing else (save the winter boots).

Big props goes to these two rock star gentlemen for all their hard work and great senses of humor. Sometimes a good laugh is all the medicine you need, especially after having a record-breaking amount of snowfall.

