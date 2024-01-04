Casper's longest running annual bridal showcase is returning for 2024 this month.

The 2024 Casper Bridal Showcase will take place on Sunday, January 28th, 2024, from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Best Western Downtown (formally the Parkway Plaza).

This will be year number forty-three that Christina Reed, owner and operator of Christina's Prom and Bridal, has hosted the event.

There will be door prizes, fashion shows, food and beverages, and of course, a multitude of different vendors (caterers, photographers, disc jockey services, etc.).

The official Christina's and Crown Formalwear Facebook stage shared a photo, along with a caption that read:

✨CALLING ALL BRIDES-TO-BE!!✨

If you’re starting to brainstorm your big day, then this event is made for you!‍♀️

You’ll mingle with top wedding vendors, catch glamorous fashion shows featuring stunning wedding attire, win fabulous door prizes and have a blast!

Get excited and join us for a fun filled afternoon!

For any questions or concerns please call (307) 234-2251 !!!

Get our free mobile app

Vendor registration is still open. This is a great opportunity to build clientele and promote your business in person.

There will be two booth options available:

Single booth (one 8x8 table with table cloth provided): $150

Double booth (two 8x8 tables with table cloths provided): $250

All payments are cash or check only. Registration will not be fully complete until payment is received at Christina's.

If you have any questions or inquiries about registering, please contact Christina's at (307) 234-2251.

For those wishing to participate, please click here to register for a booth.

Christina's Bridal Showcase 2023 Gallery Credit: Christina's and Crown Formalwear