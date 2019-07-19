Come ‘Break The Silence’ In Casper For Mental Health Awareness

Mental health has always been a very difficult thing for all of us to deal with and talking about it can be just as difficult.

There's a mother in town who lost her son quite a few years back to suicide, and it devastated her family. She took this life event and decided to do whatever she could to use her son's story to inspire and help start a conversation in Casper.

It's called JR's Hunt For Life. Every year they have a celebration called 'breaking the silence a festival of hope' This year is the 16 annual Break The Silence, A Festival Of Hope and it's taking place at David Street Station on September 14th from 2-6pm. Just like last year, they will have so many activities for people of all ages. From face painting to horse and dog therapy and music with a free BBQ at 4:30 pm.

Not to mention a film on the big screen called Suicide- The Ripple Effect. This whole event is made possible by JR's Hunt For Life, David Street Station, and the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

Be sure to mark your calendars for September 14th and come break the silence with JR's Hunt For Life and spread awareness about mental health in our community.