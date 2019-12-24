It's an exceptionally warm Christmas Eve in Casper. While there may not be any snow, local resident Erica Long captured this awesome photo of a cloud. It was taken 25th Street, right before Beverly.

Erica Long via Facebook

A local meteorologist saw the photo and stated it appears to be a lenticular cloud. According to Wikipedia:

Lenticular clouds (Latin: Lenticularis lentil-shaped, from lenticula lentil) are stationary clouds that form mostly in the troposphere, typically in perpendicular alignment to the wind direction. They are often comparable in appearance to a lens or saucer. Nacreous clouds that form in the lower stratosphere sometimes have lenticular shapes. There are three main types of lenticular clouds: altocumulus standing lenticular (ACSL), stratocumulus standing lenticular (SCSL), and cirrocumulus standing lenticular (CCSL), varying in altitude above the ground. Because of their unique appearance, they have been suggested as an explanation for some unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings.

While it may not fall under the Christmas miracle variety of weather happenings, it is still very cool and beautfil to see this holiday season.