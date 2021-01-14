Cowboy Draw, Mega Millions & Powerball Jackpots Still Rising

The jackpots for some of your favorite lottery games are at some pretty big highs right now. The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated 3/4 of a billion dollars! The Powerball isn't far behind at an estimated $650 million.

The Wyoming Lottery's Wyo-centric game, Cowboy Draw, isn't looking too shabby either. Its jackpot is now at an estimated $700,000.

Although no one hit the Cowboy Draw jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

6 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

327 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

4170 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 2, 8, 13, 19 and 30.

The next drawing is Thursday, January 14th, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.

