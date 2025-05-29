Crimson Dawn 96th Annual Midsummer’s Eve Celebration Scheduled for June 2025

A staple of local historical events is taking place once again, high atop Casper Mountain, on Saturday, June 12st, 2025. It's the return of Crimson Dawn Midsummer's Eve Celebration.

This annual festival has been celebrated for almost a hundred years, with the first event being held on June 21st, 1929.

The Crimson Dawn 96th Annual Midsummer's Eve Celebration Facebook event page states:

The Crimson Dawn Association will be celebrating the summer solstice during the annual Midsummer's Eve Event at Crimson Dawn Park on June 21st. The evening features the folklore tales of magical characters made famous by Neal Forsling, who began the tradition 96 years ago.

The storytelling walk draws hundreds of visitors each year. Participants are advised to wear walking shoes and warm clothes and to bring water, a flashlight, a sense of wonder. Please leave your pets at home. The celebration will begin at 7:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Cash and check donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated.

