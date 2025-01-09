David Street Station Hosting Free ‘Pajama Jam’ Skating Event This Saturday

If you're looking to have some family fun on the ice this weekend, "Pajama Jam" at David Street Station is the perfect event for you.

The Pajama Jam Facebook event page states:

It’s a pajama party on the ice! Join us on Saturday, January 11th, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM for our Pajama Jam! Presented by Visit Casper & 5150′ Local, this event will be included in our FREE admission and skate rentals! Wear your best pajamas and come down for fun music, treats, hot cocoa, activities and more!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, January 11th, 2025 | 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

WHERE: David Street Station - 200 S. David Street, Casper, WY

COST: Free

Bring out the entire family for an evening of ice skating fun.

