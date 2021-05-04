David Street Station Vandalized, Asking for Community’s Help and Support

During a time that much of the community is ‘Supporting the Station,’ some citizens are doing the opposite.

The David Street Station announced on social media that one or more people have vandalized a side of their building with spray paint.

“David Street Station is a place for our community to come together, and we are saddened to see vandalism done to this beautiful facility,” their statement read. “After receiving an immense amount of support through volunteers and donations last week during our campaign, we went into this week feeling grateful for the community that stands behind us.

Since we are privately funded, actions like this take away time and money that could be spent otherwise, and it is not something to take lightly. Therefore, we have filed a police report, and have turned over video footage from our cameras that shows this vandalism taking place. If you or someone you know has any details about this occurrence, we ask that you please come forward.

This violation, and others relating to it will be prosecuted by law. We ask our community to help us keep the place where Casper comes together, the best it can be.”

Those with information may contact the Casper Police Department’s non-emergency number, at 307-235-8278. You can also donate to 'Support the Station," by visiting this link.

David Street Station is a place for our community to come together, and we are saddened to see vandalism done to this... Posted by David Street Station on Tuesday, May 4, 2021