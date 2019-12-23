Dear Casper: Can We Be Nicer While Driving This Holiday Season?

The saying goes: 'tis the season to be jolly, but that doesn't seem to be the case on the streets of Casper, especially near any shopping locations.

The holiday season is a stressful time for just about everyone. Between work, last minute shopping, mailing deadlines and a myriad of other exasperating tasks, it's a wonder more people don't completely lose it more often. That being said, there is no cost for kindness. Also, a smile goes a long way.

On my lunch break today (December 23rd, 2019), I decided to go to the mall. For one, I was hungry, but I also enjoying people watching, to some degree. On my way to mall, I was cut off three different times. Once was on the highway, the other two times were between Wyoming Boulevard and 2nd Street, all in the matter of under ten minutes. This all took place around 3:00 pm.

When I left the Eastridge Mall about 15 minutes later, I saw near three more accidents and was almost involved in an additional two more.

All these near accidents were because of negligence and/or just plain impoliteness. Considering the holiday season is all about giving and caring, it shocks me how rude people are, especially with two tons (or more) of metal at their disposal.

For the rest o 2019, if we could all be a little more courteous while sharing the roads and also just try to spread a little bit more Christmas cheer, this holiday season will be a little bit better for everyone.