Dropkick Murphys & Pennywise Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper

The St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024 is making its way to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center February 2023.

This concert will feature headliners, the Celtic punk rock band, Dropkick Murphys, along with special guests, Pennywise and Dublin, Ireland band, The Scratch.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page made the announcement with a graphic and a caption that read:

Exciting News for all you music lovers!

Get ready to rock with the legendary DROPKICK MURPHYS on their St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024!

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, February 20th, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY.

Joining the stage are special guests: PENNYWISE - Bringing the punk vibes! THE SCRATCH - All the way from Dublin, ready to elevate the energy!

️ Tickets go ON SALE Friday, November 17 at 10 am. Don't miss your chance to be part of an unforgettable night! FordWyomingCenter.com

Let's make it a St. Paddy's celebration like no other!

The concert details are as follows:

WHEN: Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 | 7:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Availability and pricing are subject to change.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 17th, 2023) at 10:00 am.

