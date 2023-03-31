Enjoy the Sun This Weekend Wyoming, Because Snow Returns on Monday

Wyomingites know how much Mother Nature likes to toy with us, especially during the spring the season.

For instance, yesterday (March 30th, 2023), the temperature reached the high fifties, yet we still awoke to snow this morning.

Now for some good news.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting that the snow will end today and we'll have fairly decent temperature throughout the weekend. They shared a graphic along with a caption that states:

Snow will end over Johnson and Natrona counties later this afternoon. Additional snow showers will develop over western portions by this time, gradually ending this evening. West to northwest winds, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, will develop over Johnson County and across the south, as the current storm exits eastward today.

Enjoy the warm weather while we have it. Yes, we'll have to endure the wind, but that's nothing new.

