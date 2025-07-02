Enjoy Family Free Family Fun With ‘Cinema at the Station’ This Summer
There are four more nights of free family fun at David Street Station with their "Cinema at the Station" events.
The David Street Station Facebook event page states:
Join us for our Cinema at the Station.
These Movie Mondays are the reel deal!
- July 14th: Madagascar
- July 28th: Free Willy
- August 4th: Inside Out 2
- August 18th: Mufasa: The Lion King
The Cinema at the Station series is made possible by Memorial Hospital of Converse County.
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: July 14th & 28th and August 4th & 18th | 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- WHERE: David Street Station - 200 S David St, Casper, WY 82601
- AGES: All ages welcome
- COST: Free
Mark your calendars and grab some lawn chairs and blankets. This is your chance to watch some blockbuster family films under the stars.
