UPDATE:

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department received notice about 7 p.m. of a positive case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Natrona County.

The health department intends to interview the patient and reach out to any possible contacts as soon as possible.

"We assure you, we are working diligently to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions," health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said in a prepared statement. "The confirmed positive case, as well as immediate household members, are currently self-quarantining at the recommendation of health officials."

Health officials are monitoring this patient and they are ensuring appropriate precautions to prevent further spread of illness at this time.

===================

The Wyoming Department of Health on Friday stated a Natrona County resident has been identified with having the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The case brings the statewide total to 22, according to the state health department.

Earlier Friday, two new cases were reported -- one in Teton County, bringing that county's total to two; and one in Campbell County, that county's first.

The Wyoming Department of Health did not identify the circumstances surrounding this case including who performed the test.

Monday, the Wyoming Medical Center opened a respiratory symptom screening clinic at 245 S. Fenway St., to limit local transmission of infectious diseases, including possible COVID-19 transmissions, by providing a screening alternative to the hospital's emergency room, local walk-in clinics, and physician offices.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has completed 334 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has completed one test, and commercial labs have completed 31 tests.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Mark Gordon supported an additional statewide order issued by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space.

The new order goes into effect immediately and supplements a statewide order issued Thursday that closed bars, restaurants, theaters, gymnasiums, some child care facilities and schools. Both orders remain in effect until April 3.

"We realize this action will be very difficult for many of our residents," Harrist said on the Wyoming Department of Health's website. " But it is an important step to help them avoid becoming ill and to help them avoid spreading COVID-19 to those who are most vulnerable. We should all work together to help keep our friends and neighbors safe.”

Social distancing measures are the most effective means of slowing the spread of COVID-19, Harrist added.

The Wyoming Department of Health says the symptoms reported with this disease are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

While most people will likely not experience serious illness related to COVID-19, the department says its highest level of concern involves older residents and people with certain health conditions that put them at higher risk of developing a serious or life-threatening illness.

Wyoming residents should follow the recommendations meant to help them avoid becoming ill and to help them avoid spreading the highly contagious disease:

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow advice from the CDC on what to do if you think you may be sick.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.

Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.

Follow current social distancing guidelines.