Ford Wyoming Center Announces ‘The Nutcracker’ is Coming to Casper This December

One of the most famous ballets in the world is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center this Christmas season.

Step into the magical world of Nutcracker, coming to Casper this Holiday Season!

The Nutcracker, a mesmerizing part of the World Ballet Series, showcases a diverse cast of 50 professional ballet dancers, who come together to breathe new life into this classic holiday tradition.

Experience the excitement of the World Ballet in this family-friendly performance, featuring Tchaikovsky's unforgettable music, over 150 radiant hand-crafted costumes, lavish hand-painted sets, and the iconic Lev Ivanov choreography.

Join Clara and the Nutcracker on a thrilling Christmas night adventure to the Land of Sweets, where you'll marvel at the famous Waltz of Flowers, the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and encounter intriguing characters like Mother Ginger and Drosselmeyer.

Save the date and secure your tickets in advance to ensure you're part of the magic!

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook shared a video along with presale ticket information, which stated:

Exclusive PreSale: World Ballet Series: Nutcracker in Casper on Saturday, December 9th. USE promo code MOUSEKING to unlock the presale online at https://bit.ly/3VQJSlR

Presale valid Thursday, May 11 at 10 am through Sunday, May 14 at 10 pm. On public sale Monday, May 15 at 10 am. Presale valid online only.

Plan ahead for this fun, family-friendly classic, that is sure to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

