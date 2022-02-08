Ford Wyoming Center Hosting ‘Thursday Night Lights: Monthly Talent Showcase’

Ford Wyoming Center announces "Thursday Night Lights: Monthly Talent Showcase" to celebrate their 40th Anniversary.

As part of the 40th Anniversary’s special lineup of events, the Ford Wyoming Center is pleased to announce “Thursday Night Lights,” a monthly talent showcase that will take place in the Summit Room once per month and feature talent from across Casper, Wyoming, and the region.

The monthly event will kick-off on Thursday, February 24th, 2022, with DJ Nyke. Doors will open at 7:30 pm and the show will begin at 8:00 pm. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All Ages Welcome but parents are encouraged to make themselves familiar with the content of artists.

March’s showcase will feature Aquile and Company on Thursday, March 31st, 2022. Additional artists will be announced. Lineup is subject to change. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Ford Wyoming Center social media pages for their chance to suggest future talent or apply to participate.

Tickets can be purchased online at FordWyomingCenter.com and SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, or by phone at 307-577-3030.

