Don't let the COVID-19 pandemic stop you from enjoying a romantic, Valentines Day dinner with that special someone.

This event will take place on Valentines Day at Hogadon Basin Ski Area. The meal includes Casper Mountain Appetizer, salad, entrée, seasonal vegetables and dessert. It also includes coffee, iced tea, Pepsi products and a cash bar. The are two entrée options to choose from: chicken with sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and a lemon butter sauce over a bed of totellini or grilled salmon served with fresh mango salsa verde over a bed of rice.

WHEN: Sunday, February 14th, 2021 | 5:30 pm

WHERE: Hogadon Basin Lodge

COST: $45 per person

For more information, visit the www.fordwyomingcenter.com or click here to visit the official Facebook event page.

