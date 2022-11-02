Get Snoop Dogg ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ Presale Tickets Today at 420

Snoop Dogg and T-Pain are coming the Ford Wyoming Center for the Holidaze of Blaze tour this December, but coming up at 420 (that's 4:20 pm) today (Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022), you have a chance to beat the box office.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook shared the news with the tour photo and a message that read:

🚨 Snoop Dogg Holidaze of Blaze presale starts at 420 today (Wed) and ends Fri at 9 am. Use promo code BLAZE22 and get tickets before the general public. Online only at https://bit.ly/3TTtYpb

The Ford Wyoming Center is also giving one lucky person a chance to win a pair of tickets today (Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022). The details are as follows:

#WinningWednesday - who wants a pair of tickets for Snoop Dogg's Holidaze of Blaze on December 21st?! Like, comment, share, tag a friend, post a meme...for your chance at two tickets. Winner will be announced on Thursday.

The "Holidaze of Blaze" tour will take place on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at 7:00 pm. In addition to Snoop and T-Pain, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and newcomer Justin Champagne will also be performing.

Tickets don't officially go on sale until Friday (November 4th, 2022), so this is your chance to get yours first!

This is the Hip-Hop tour Casper has been needing. It's been six years since Casper has had a major rap concert. This is sure to be one for the history books.

