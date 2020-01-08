Have You Ever Cut Through A Business Parking Lot To Avoid A Light and/or Intersection?

Casper has some of the strangest traffic light times and lack of left turn signals for a city of this size. That might be one of the reasons some folks feel the need to go through businesses and other forms of private property to get where they're going faster.

Of course we all know that this is illegal. One of the worst areas for this, is the Conoco on the intersection of Center and F Street (pictured above). Over the years I have seen countless people (and the occasional emergency vehicle) drive through the gas station parking area to avoid that light.

Now that is not the only place where I see this happening in Casper. There are many spots just like that, or worse, up and down East 2nd Street and CY Avenue.

So the question is: