Head On Collision on CY Ave. and Poplar Street

UPDATE 1:25 P.M.

Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department, offered the following statement regarding the accident that occurred on CY Avenue and Poplar Street:

Shortly before 12:00pm on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Casper Police responded to the intersection of South Poplar Street and CY Avenue for a report of a car crash with injuries. Two vehicles collided head on. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported and none of the involved parties were transported to the hospital on scene. Information regarding citations issued was not immediately available.

More details from the Casper Police Department are forthcoming and K2 Radio News will update this story as those details become available.