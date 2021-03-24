Here Are Casper’s Top 20 ‘Unwritten Rules Everyone Should Know’

There are several "understood" or "unwritten rules", but if they've never been written down, how can everyone truly know what they are? With that in mind, we took to our Facebook page and asked our followers to list off some of their favorite unwritten rules that everyone should know. Some of these may sound familiar. Some are super old school. Some are very Wyoming/Casper centric. Others still are just plain hilarious.

They are unwritten no more! Here are Casper's top 20 and the local source they came from (some have been "edited" for a more G-rated audience).

Casper's Top 20 Unwritten Rules That Everyone Should know:

Do into others as you would have them do unto you. - Bryan Iglehart Chew with your mouth closed. - Rhonda Wittmier If you're leaving a room, shut the light off. - David Diaz Mind your own business and life is so much better. - Kyleigh Sorensen Sneeze into your sleeve. - Allyson Acker Jacobs Say please and thank you. - Tawni Peterson Warren Don’t pet the fluffy cows. - Jake Chapoose If the wind is blowing only 1 person gets out of a car at a time. - Connie Walsh Beeson When eating out or in a group let the left handers have the corner or first pick at seat. - Annette James Turn off traction control on snow drift and snow filled residential areas. - Lee Rodriguez If it’s not yours don’t touch it. - Sherri Johnson Use your manners. - Angeline Kaiser Return your carts. - Shelby Vircks Don't be a jerk to service/retail/restraunt workers. - Lynnsey Nicole Always say thank you when someone holds a door for you. - Nina Andersen Be your child's parent 1st and best friend 2nd. - Maria Klitzke Drink upstream of the herd. - Anne Ehrhart Don’t squat with spurs on. - Jennifer Sandler Never cook bacon naked. - Jeremy Bosco Don’t eat yellow snow. - Angel May

There were several others, but not all of them were meant for the general audience. You can take a gander at some of the more uncouth ones below in the comment section.