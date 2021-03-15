Latest Winter Storm Lands at Third for Casper’s All-Time Record Snowfall

The latest winter snow storm, colloquially known as Snowmageddon 2021, has made it into the Casper record books.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared the following graphic listing the two separate metrics: Biggest Snowfall of All-Time and All-Time Snowiest Days, both of which we broke records for this weekend. Along with the graphic, they posted the caption that read:

⚠️All-Time Record Snowfall in Casper, WY⚠️ This snowstorm could be a top-3 all-time snowfall for Casper, WY. Here is a look at where the current storm stands against the all-time snowiest events. #wywx

After taking a close look at the records, it was refreshing (or maybe a little scary), that I have lived to see the majority of the record-breakers first hand. I was 6-years old for the both of the December 1982 record holders and I remember them well. It was prior to the internet and there were only a few ways to find out if schools were closed: televised news, radio or to call the school district. Needless to say, I had already made it to school (on foot), before a school employee told me it had been canceled. Luckily for me, a close friend of the family had just happened to drive by while I was attempting to walk home (as my mother was already heading into work). He gave me a ride to my babysitters house.

I will never forget that day or that storm for the rest of my life. It is kind of poetic that I'm actually back in my hometown to witness weather history again.