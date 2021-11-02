How To Help Stop Invasive Species Spreading Over Wyoming

Wyoming Game and Fish Department has one department dedicated to fighting invasive species, but to help stop them we all have to work together.

Invasive species are defined by the USDA as:

Invasive species can be plants, animals, and other living organisms (e.g., microbes).

In Wyoming there have been twenty three Weed and Pest Districts created thanks to the Wyoming Week and Pest Control Act of 1973. This act helps provide assistance to landowners to eliminate or greatly slow the spread of an invasive species. There are many different pathways for invasive species to be introduced into an area.

Natural Pathways

Man-Made (intentional and unintentional)

You may be wondering how to stop the spread of invasive species? Human's are the main cause of invasive species being introduced to an area. Once they are introduced, it can take years and millions of dollars to eliminate the threat. So doing everything you can to make sure you're not making the spread easier by being responsible.

These are just a few things you can do to prevent our forests, waterways and grasslands from being overtaken by invasive species.

Boaters: Cleaning all plants and debris from your equipment and watercraft. Draining all the water from your boat and opening the compartments, let all your boat and equipment dry completely before relaunching into a new body of water

Outdoorsman or woman: Invasive pests and plant seeds can attach to your outdoor gear, clean your gear before leaving your trip to the outdoors to make sure pest, or seeds don't make it back with you.

Travelers: Make sure your RV's, vehicles and luggage are free of pests, soil or other signs of insects are cleaned off before leaving to return home.

Online Shoppers: Be aware of where you're order is originating from and make sure the items you order are legal to be brought into the US. When ordering plants, seeds, or planting accessories make sure you have the proper documentation to assure the legality.

Invasive species can lead to the demise of native plants and animals, permanently alter habitats and even affect the health of humans. Read more on how life can be affected by not paying attention.

