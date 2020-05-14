I am Convinced that Rabbits are Taking Over Casper

I will admit that I can be paranoid sometimes, but I am convinced that the rabbit population may be preparing to take over Casper. I'll try to explain.

My wife and kids love rabbits. They were pleased when we arrived in Casper and there were a couple of baby rabbits in our yard. But, now I see rabbits EVERYWHERE.

Let me present some visual evidence to what I'm theorizing.

The curious thing is that if you check the Wyoming Game and Fish website for rabbit information, you'll notice it mentions that lady rabbits have 1 to 3 litters per year. Doing the math, that means I'm being followed around town by at least a dozen mama rabbits.

This is not an isolated incident. The next morning I had two rabbits quite literally blocking the street as I was trying to make my way to the radio station. There are so many rabbits I'm having to adjust my travel to accommodate them. Like I said, the rabbits appear to be taking over.

Are you seeing an unusually high amount of rabbits this spring or am I become a living breathing Elmer Fudd?