I Tried The ‘Ranch Pickle Challenge’ and Lived To Tell About It
When it comes to food and social media challenges, usually, I'll try anything once, but when you mix two things that I'm already a fan of separately, it's a no brainer that I'm going to give it go.
Enter the latest TikTok food challenge, the ranch pickle challenge (#RanchPickleChallenge). I was alerted to this one by my best friend, Kerry Carabajal, who knows I'm already a big fan of pickles. When I saw how easy this one was to prepare, I was immediately down to try it. Basically there's only a few easy steps:
- buy a jar of your favorite pickles (dill pickles work best)
- buy a packet of ranch dressing mix
- pour mix in pickle jar
- shake
- refrigerate 10-12 hours
- enjoy
I used my favorite brand of pickles, Claussen Pickles and a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch (since they were the inventors of ranch).
I really enjoyed the ranch pickles. It gives them a really strong, but different flavor. It is worth noting that it is a little salty, but I'm a salt-a-holic (which is not technically a real word yet, but if you use it in a sentence, folks catch the meaning), so it was right up my alley. I am planning on using the remaining ranch/pickle brine to make my own pickles after I finish the few I have left.
So my official opinion is I'm a big fan of the ranch pickles. They're easy to make, not to expensive and I'm definitely going to make them again. The only thing I'm upset at is that I never thought to try this on my own. Someone out in TikTok land is a genius.