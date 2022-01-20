It’s National DJ Day, So Here’s a Look at Why I Do What I Do

We all have defining moments in life. For instance, most of us can remember the exact moment when we made a choice for what we wanted to be when we grew up, even if it took a little while to get there.

Growing up in the late 70s (and all of the 80s), I listened to a lot of radio and watched sitcoms like WKRP in Cincinnati. Those two things combined to plant the early seeds of wanting to be a radio disc jockey.

I already had a massive love for music. Both sides of my family are musically inclined. As a matter of fact, my parents were in a band together for most of my younger years (they were called the "Doctors of Funk"). So my love for music was encouraged. I had my first real record player at the tender age of four and I knew how to change out records and place the needle without scratching said record.

By the time dual cassette players came out, I started making mix show tapes for all my friends, which I emcee-ed like it was an actual radio show.

Fast forward about a decade and Hip-Hop music introduced the scratching art of the DJ and I fell in love all over again. I can still remember the first time I saw a DJ scratch a record. It was Herbie Hancock (technically, it was his DJ, GrandMixer DXT, but Hancock produced the song), live on Soul Train. The song was called: Rockit.

I always did the Hip-Hop thing for fun and while I was overseas serving in the Marine Corps, a chance encounter with an Air Force DJ got me the boost I needed. At 19, in 1996, I bought my first pair of scratch turntables. DJ Nyke was soon born.

After deejaying parties, clubs and weddings, I finally got my chance to do radio in 2011. I haven't looked back since.

There are a lot of different things that go into being a disc jockey and there are several different kinds. I love being a radio DJ/on-air personality. I also love the art of turntablism. I get joy from making other people happy with music. That is why I do what I do.

Happy National DJ Day!

DJ Nyke in the new Kiss FM Studio

