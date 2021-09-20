Jeffree Star Shares Photos of Beautiful Newborn Calf from Star Yak Ranch

It has been a busy time for YouTube star, fashion/make-up mogul and Casper resident, Jeffree Star. Last week, he released his latest video for his new PRICKED cosmetic line (click here to check out that video), but yesterday morning saw the addition of a new member of the family to his Star Yak Ranch.

Star shared the photos to his official Twitter account (as well as the official Star Yak Ranch Facebook page and Instagram account), along with a caption that read:

We just had our first calf born at the #StarYakRanch!!!! Yesterday at around 2AM underneath the moonlight, mama Snowflake gave birth to her stunning imperial lil bull who’s name is officially Volcano! She’s being the sweetest & letting us snuggle on him. Welcome home!

The Star Yak Ranch Facebook page also shared a short video of the calf feeding Sunday morning (September 19th, 2021).

