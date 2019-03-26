Life in the 1940s Shown by Vintage Casper Postcards [PHOTOS]

When most people think of history, they think of George Washington or Abe Lincoln. Most of the time we focus on the "big" events, but sometimes the small details reveal the most interesting things. The website CardCow.com sells old postcards. We found a few that were from Casper that are like mini-time capsules. Each of them tells a small story about our history.

For the most part, people don't use postcards anymore. It used to be a way of checking in. They used to be a quick letter to Mom from camp. Today postcards have been replaced with text messages or Facebook posts. Like hand-written letters, it is a lost art form.

This postcard was mailed on May 4th, 1947 from Casper. They found out what most of us locals know, that snow happens even in May. They would have known if they would have checked the webcams. They had those in the 40s, right?

A few sentences stand out in this postcard: "Sorry you had scarlet fever in the family. Glad everyone is O.K. again." In the 1800th century, scarlet fever was deadly, but thanks to the discovery of penicillin and antibiotics, it is treatable, so everyone here was able to be O.K.

Take a look at these old pictures. What hidden stories can you find within these old postcards?

Life in the 1940s Shown by Vintage Casper Postcards

Central Wyoming Fair - CardCow.com

Ramada Inn of Casper - CardCow.com