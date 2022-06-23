LISTEN: Casper Comic Con Host Talks About This Years Event

Casper's favorite, local comic book podcast, The Comix Zone, recently caught with the founder and host of Casper Comic Con 2022, Clint Randolph.

As this is the fourth year annual con, Clint talked about all the things event-goers could expect this year. He also opened up about why these types of events are important for nerd culture.

This year, Casper Comic Con presented by Reliant Federal Credit Union will take place at the Ford Wyoming Center, on June 25 and 26th, 2022.

This is definitely the place to be if you fall into the nerd category or if you're just a fan of the now widely popular (and forever growing), nerd culture, whether it's comic books, collectibles, toys, video games, cosplay, or awesome artwork.

If this is your first time going to a comic book convention, be prepared for a level of fun that is truly out of this world.

For more details about the event, make sure to follow the official "Casper Comic Con" Facebook page here.

