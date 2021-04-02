Look at a Dozen Pics of a Casper Home with its Own Putting Green

Since I am a real estate nerd and watch HGTV pretty much constantly, I've seen just about every home amenity you can imagine. But, this is a first. It's a Casper home that comes equipped with its own putting green.

The address of this home is 4020 Grizzly in Casper. It's a 6-bed, 4-bath home occupying over 4,500 square feet. If you've driven by, you might have even seen the golfer paradise outside. Here are a dozen pics of this spectacular property.

Casper Home with its own Putting Green

Along with the putting green and the muscle cars in the garage I'm drooling over, this home also comes equipped with a backup generator and private electric gates based on the details on Realtor. Did I mention the garage apparently can handle up to 6 vehicles? How many Trans Am cars could I fit in there? I'd love to find out.

I am in awe of the fact that this home has so much space including a deck to admire the Casper sunrise from.

The asking price as of this writing is $950,000. If you're a golfer or are married to one, might want to check the bank account because this would be a dream for him and/or her.

Most Expensive Home Available in Casper