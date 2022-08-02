Yup, you read that right.

I found a beautiful Wyoming home with 41 acres that also has its own "Private Island."

This 3,000 square foot home in Thayne, Wyoming has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and 41 covenant-free private acres with approximately 2000 feet of live water AND its very own fork in the Salt River.

Take an up-close look at the home below, and then stick around for a unique video tour.

Thayne Wyoming Home On 41 Acres With River Access 95768 Highway 89 Thayne, WY 83127

How amazing would it be to have a river like this in your backyard (and of course a private island) along with all the gorgeous views surrounding the property too?

I can see myself now, hiking around the property with my dogs, running and chasing each other and splashing in the river to cool off.

My kids would have plenty of room to roam too.

I REALLY like the kitchen in this home too, especially the large island.

If you want an even closer and more detailed look at this home and property, you can watch the video below.

The Narrows from Paul Lavold on Vimeo.

How cool is it that the wall in the dining area was created with snow fence and barwood collected from the property?

For more information on the property, you can follow this link.

