Lt. Dan Gives Safety Tips For This Week’s ‘Casper’s Most Wanted’ Video

The COVID-19 outbreak hasn't stopped crime, but it also hasn't stopped our local guys and gals in blue. Lieutenant Dan has returned with yet another hilarious edition of Casper's Most Wanted and also blessed us with some common sense coronavirus hoarding tips.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted the video along with a message that read:

Casper crime fightin' can't stop just because Coronavirus is in town. We're using a lot of protective measures and taking care of cop stuff a little differently - but we still need your help catching bad guys and gals. Seriously though folks, we think you are awesome. Stay safe (and stay home). We're in this together. If you know the whereabouts of any of the featured wanted persons, please send us a message or give us a call at 307-235-8278.

