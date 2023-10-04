Natrona County Arrest Log (10/03/23 – 10/04/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Bradley Lieurance, 23 - Contract Hold/Billing
- Gade Oldaker, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Guy Lucero, 60 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Theodore Bell, 41 - Trespassing
- Gerldine England, 42 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center
- Luis Flores-Gomez, 41 - Immigration Hold
- Manuel Herrera-Torres, 51 - Immigration Hold
- Nichole Greenleaf, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Toni Dunn, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Terrance Griffitts, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Richard Conner, 52 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Stalking: Misdemeanor, Violate Protection Order, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Anonymous Lewd Phone Calls
- Clayton Cogdill, 32 - DUI,
- Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Trinity Rowland, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Kyle Pacheco, 33 - Battery, Interfere With Peace Officer, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Joseph Peters, 37 - DUI
