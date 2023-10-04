Natrona County Arrest Log (10/03/23 – 10/04/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bradley Lieurance, 23 - Contract Hold/Billing

Gade Oldaker, 53 - Failure to Comply

Guy Lucero, 60 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Theodore Bell, 41 - Trespassing

Gerldine England, 42 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Luis Flores-Gomez, 41 - Immigration Hold

Manuel Herrera-Torres, 51 - Immigration Hold

Nichole Greenleaf, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Toni Dunn, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Terrance Griffitts, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant

Richard Conner, 52 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Stalking: Misdemeanor, Violate Protection Order, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Anonymous Lewd Phone Calls

Clayton Cogdill, 32 - DUI,

Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Trinity Rowland, 23 - Failure to Comply

Kyle Pacheco, 33 - Battery, Interfere With Peace Officer, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Joseph Peters, 37 - DUI

