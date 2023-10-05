Natrona County Arrest Log (10/04/23 – 10/05/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Andrea Scribner, 40 - Trespassing, Malicious Mischief - Structure
- Irene Watkins, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Ramon Lopez, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Mason Cureton, 22 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less
- James Johnson, 59 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Rae Cobert, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less
- Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Arnaldo Fonseca, 32 - Failure to Appear
- Craig Hopes, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Shaun Kiser, 37 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Open Container - 1st Offense, Theft - 5th or Subsequent Offense, No Registration, Possession of Controlled Substance - pill or Cap - 3 grams or less
- Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Failure to Comply
- William Hamilton, 39 - Failure to Appear
- Rockey Wheeler, 66 - Serve Jail Time
- Jalicia Cunningham, 29 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, assault & Battery
- Alysha Smith, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Salah Najar, 63 - Public Intoxication
- Tevin Taylor, 33 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, County Warrant
- Zachary Clark, 34 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- John Calderwood, 56 - Public Intoxication
