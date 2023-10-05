Natrona County Arrest Log (10/04/23 – 10/05/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Andrea Scribner, 40 - Trespassing, Malicious Mischief - Structure

Irene Watkins, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Ramon Lopez, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Mason Cureton, 22 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less

James Johnson, 59 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole

Rae Cobert, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Failure to Comply

Arnaldo Fonseca, 32 - Failure to Appear

Craig Hopes, 40 - Failure to Comply

Shaun Kiser, 37 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Open Container - 1st Offense, Theft - 5th or Subsequent Offense, No Registration, Possession of Controlled Substance - pill or Cap - 3 grams or less

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Failure to Comply

William Hamilton, 39 - Failure to Appear

Rockey Wheeler, 66 - Serve Jail Time

Jalicia Cunningham, 29 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, assault & Battery

Alysha Smith, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Salah Najar, 63 - Public Intoxication

Tevin Taylor, 33 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, County Warrant

Zachary Clark, 34 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

John Calderwood, 56 - Public Intoxication

