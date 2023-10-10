Natrona County Arrest Log (10/09/23 – 10/10/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marque Chavez, 35 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Sean Maher, 50 - County Warrant
- Alexis Phillips, 20 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Lorraine Madison, 55 - Solicit on Streets & Highways
- Seth Burrer, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ashley Workman, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Mekhi Whicker, 21 - Criminal Warrant
- Steven Limb, 43 - Interfere with Peace Officer
- Michael Clough, 39 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Approaching or Entering an Intersection, No Insurance, Careless Driving
- Dennis Moore, 57 - DUI
- Andres Lerma, 36 - DWUS
- Wayne Jorgensen, 61 - DWUS, DUI
- James Severson, 49 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Turn at Intersection
- Kazell Wallace, 44 - Theft - $1000 or More, Failure to Comply
- Alva Brown, 48 - Theft - $1000 or More
