Natrona County Arrest Log (10/09/23 – 10/10/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marque Chavez, 35 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Sean Maher, 50 - County Warrant

Alexis Phillips, 20 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Lorraine Madison, 55 - Solicit on Streets & Highways

Seth Burrer, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ashley Workman, 27 - Failure to Comply

Mekhi Whicker, 21 - Criminal Warrant

Steven Limb, 43 - Interfere with Peace Officer

Michael Clough, 39 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Approaching or Entering an Intersection, No Insurance, Careless Driving

Dennis Moore, 57 - DUI

Andres Lerma, 36 - DWUS

Wayne Jorgensen, 61 - DWUS, DUI

James Severson, 49 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Turn at Intersection

Kazell Wallace, 44 - Theft - $1000 or More, Failure to Comply

Alva Brown, 48 - Theft - $1000 or More

Downtown Casper at Night During a Power Outage Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke