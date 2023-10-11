Natrona County Arrest Log (10/10/23 – 10/11/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bret Chase, 62 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Travis Shreve, 24 - Failure to Comply

Marshall Mayhan, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brooke Cottrell, 24 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Tye Miller, 53 - DWUI, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage

Rebecca Green, 25 - Hold for Circuit Court

Zackery Daugherty, 33 - Hold for Circuit Court

Jordan Schmidt, 29 - Failure to Comply

Isaiah Sulzie, 22 - Hold for Circuit Court

Michael Chase, 27 - Failure to Comply

Ralph Miller, 65 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jeremy Blume, 41 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Casper's Top 10 Favorite Food Trucks Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke