Natrona County Arrest Log (10/10/23 – 10/11/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Bret Chase, 62 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Travis Shreve, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Marshall Mayhan, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brooke Cottrell, 24 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center
- Tye Miller, 53 - DWUI, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage
- Rebecca Green, 25 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Zackery Daugherty, 33 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Jordan Schmidt, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Isaiah Sulzie, 22 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Michael Chase, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Ralph Miller, 65 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jeremy Blume, 41 - County Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Casper's Top 10 Favorite Food Trucks
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
Downtown Casper at Night During a Power Outage
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke