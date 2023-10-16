Natrona County Arrest Log (10/13/23 – 10/16/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Teala Taggart, 23 - Failure to Comply

Tyler Ulrickson, 34 - Domestic Assault

Jaques Mousseau, 38 - Domestic Battery -1st Offense

Joshua Juarez, 33 - Serving Weekends

Lita King, 19 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Bethany Celestine-Brown, 41 - Resisting Arrest, Seatbelt Violation - Driver/Child

Zhane Brown, 25 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth

Jarrod Reed, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Brady Smith, 19 - DUI, Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Devices, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone, Minor in Possession of Tobacco

Jonathan Dockery, 39 - DWUI, No Insurance, Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Devices, Open Container

Robert Buckallew, 45 - Disturbing the Peace, Assault & Battery

Thomas Jones, 22 - DUI/Serious Bodily Injury - 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Aaron Blachard, 42 - Serving Weekends

Toni Dunn, 32 - DUI - 3rd Offense, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Drive vehicle within Single Lane

Ruby Higgins, 19 - Failure to Comply, Theft of Services

Christina Meyer, 40 - Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked - 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Robert Lukowiak, 52 - Criminal Warrant

Troy Laughlin, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Marlon Marshall, 58 - DUS - Driving While License Suspended

Seth Fisher, 18 - Theft - $1000 or more, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Failure to Comply

Mason Jonas, 20 - Under 21 - Consume Alcohol

Charles Jackson, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Donald Scott, 42 - Failure to Comply

Timothy Miller, 49 - Failure to Comply

Michael Bowden, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

