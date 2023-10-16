Natrona County Arrest Log (10/13/23 – 10/16/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Teala Taggart, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Tyler Ulrickson, 34 - Domestic Assault
- Jaques Mousseau, 38 - Domestic Battery -1st Offense
- Joshua Juarez, 33 - Serving Weekends
- Lita King, 19 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Bethany Celestine-Brown, 41 - Resisting Arrest, Seatbelt Violation - Driver/Child
- Zhane Brown, 25 - Controlled Substance Possession - Meth
- Jarrod Reed, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brady Smith, 19 - DUI, Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Devices, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone, Minor in Possession of Tobacco
- Jonathan Dockery, 39 - DWUI, No Insurance, Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Devices, Open Container
- Robert Buckallew, 45 - Disturbing the Peace, Assault & Battery
- Thomas Jones, 22 - DUI/Serious Bodily Injury - 1st Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Aaron Blachard, 42 - Serving Weekends
- Toni Dunn, 32 - DUI - 3rd Offense, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Drive vehicle within Single Lane
- Ruby Higgins, 19 - Failure to Comply, Theft of Services
- Christina Meyer, 40 - Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked - 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Robert Lukowiak, 52 - Criminal Warrant
- Troy Laughlin, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Marlon Marshall, 58 - DUS - Driving While License Suspended
- Seth Fisher, 18 - Theft - $1000 or more, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Failure to Comply
- Mason Jonas, 20 - Under 21 - Consume Alcohol
- Charles Jackson, 41 - Criminal Warrant
- Donald Scott, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Timothy Miller, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Bowden, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
