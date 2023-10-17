Natrona County Arrest Log (10/16/23 – 10/17/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Daniel Hemmer, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Scott Vangoethen, 53 - Courtesy Hold
- Bryson Brown, 33 - Contract Hold
- Robert Friday, 30 - Contract Hold
- Anthony Kelley, 32 - Contract Hold
- Jonathan Castillo, 28 - Contract Hold
- Ariana Upton, 45 - Criminal Warrant
- Daisy Norse, 28 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Trenton Williamson, 19 - DWUI, Driving Under Suspension
- Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication
