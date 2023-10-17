Natrona County Arrest Log (10/16/23 – 10/17/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Daniel Hemmer, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Scott Vangoethen, 53 - Courtesy Hold

Bryson Brown, 33 - Contract Hold

Robert Friday, 30 - Contract Hold

Anthony Kelley, 32 - Contract Hold

Jonathan Castillo, 28 - Contract Hold

Ariana Upton, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Daisy Norse, 28 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public

Trenton Williamson, 19 - DWUI, Driving Under Suspension

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication

These 6 Weapons Are Illegal to Own in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke