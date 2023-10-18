Natrona County Arrest Log (10/17/23 – 10/18/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Daniel Harris, 54 - Drive Wihout Interlock Device - 1st Offense, No Valid Drivers License
- Autumn Smith, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Jesse Mostaert, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua Capshaw, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, District Court Bench Warrant
- Lindsey Hawkins, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michael Poulos, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Chandra Lafferty, 43 - Serve Jail Time
- Aaron Valentine, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Prostitution Prohibited
- Julia Taylor, 55 - DUI - 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - SCH I or II