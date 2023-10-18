Natrona County Arrest Log (10/17/23 – 10/18/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Daniel Harris, 54 - Drive Wihout Interlock Device - 1st Offense, No Valid Drivers License

Autumn Smith, 27 - Failure to Comply

Jesse Mostaert, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua Capshaw, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, District Court Bench Warrant

Lindsey Hawkins, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Poulos, 39 - Failure to Comply

Chandra Lafferty, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Aaron Valentine, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Prostitution Prohibited

Julia Taylor, 55 - DUI - 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - SCH I or II

