Natrona County Arrest Log (10/18/23 – 10/19/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Russell Yeik, 47 - Failure to Comply

Traquevis hardy, 46 - Contract Hold

Blake Mitchell, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Johnathan Tieszen, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Carlos Harris, 22 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Braden Picotte, 22 - Criminal Warrant

Seth Burrer, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jolene Addison, 49 - Failure to Comply

James Mavigliano, 44 - Failure to Appear

Emily Gallegos, 48 - Public Intoxication

Jacob Bartz, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Daiyne Martinez, 18 - Failure to Appear

Jeri Michaelson, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less

