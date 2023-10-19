Natrona County Arrest Log (10/18/23 – 10/19/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Russell Yeik, 47 - Failure to Comply
- Traquevis hardy, 46 - Contract Hold
- Blake Mitchell, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Johnathan Tieszen, 39 - Criminal Warrant
- Carlos Harris, 22 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Braden Picotte, 22 - Criminal Warrant
- Seth Burrer, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jolene Addison, 49 - Failure to Comply
- James Mavigliano, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Emily Gallegos, 48 - Public Intoxication
- Jacob Bartz, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Daiyne Martinez, 18 - Failure to Appear
- Jeri Michaelson, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less