Natrona County Arrest Log (10/20/21–10/25/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bob Addington -- Serve Jail Time

Chad Atwood -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Terence Bennett -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Luis Blanco -- Attempt to Elude, Domestic battery

Kristopher Boyce -- Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Fail to Appear x2

Bruce Brimmer -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ronda Callen -- Fail to Comply

Alexzander Campbell -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robin Collins -- Fail to Comply x4

Andrea Dees -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Bond Revocation

William Dunbar -- Fail to Appear

Amen George -- NCIC Hit

William Jackson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Brian James -- DUI Alcohol ≥ .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Complimentary Auto Insurance

Anthony Jensen -- Domestic battery

Eric Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole

Nicholas McCord -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ranelle McDaniels -- Serve Jail Time

Charles McDowell -- Bond Revocation

Bo McKinney -- Controlled Substance Possession

Maurissa Mitchell -- Bond Revocation

Nicole Murawski -- Fail to Appear

Melody Philo -- Serve Jail Time

Echo Pollock -- Hold for probation and Parole

Martha Potter -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -x2

Josselyn Pratt -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Hold for probation and Parole

April Reed -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kirsten Sarratt -- Contract Hold/billing

Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jace Spottedwolf -- Contract Hold/billing

Moranda Standingrock -- Contract Hold/billing

Jack Tatum -- DWUI, Open Container in Vehicle, Careless Driving

Denise Weakland -- Serve Jail Time

Joellen Whitehill -- Serve Jail Time

Paul Yurkiewicz -- DWUI, Open Container in Vehicle