Natrona County Arrest Log (10/23/23 – 10/24/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Anthony Hinton-Kytzia, 26 - Public Intoxication

Tiffany Wood, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Jacob Woody, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Riana SittingEagle, 44 - Courtesy Hold

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Public Intoxication

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication

Trinity St John, 23 - Theft: Under $1000, Criminal Trespass

Preston Gray, 37 - DUI, Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane

