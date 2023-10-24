Natrona County Arrest Log (10/23/23 – 10/24/23)

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/23/23 – 10/24/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

  • Anthony Hinton-Kytzia, 26 - Public Intoxication
  • Tiffany Wood, 34 - Serve Jail Time
  • Jacob Woody, 38 - Courtesy Hold
  • Riana SittingEagle, 44 - Courtesy Hold
  • Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Public Intoxication
  • Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication
  • Trinity St John, 23 - Theft: Under $1000, Criminal Trespass
  • Preston Gray, 37 - DUI, Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane

