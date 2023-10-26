Natrona County Arrest Log (10/25/23 – 10/26/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Riley Williamson, 21 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Jessica Anderson, 26 - Camping Restricted in the City
- Duey Palmer, 21 - Camping Restricted in the City
- Kayla Riley, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Malachy Springer, 20 - Camping Restricted in the City, Marijuana - Possession, Tobacco - Possession/Use by Minors Prohibited
- Harley Davis, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Thesha Fellon, 28 - NCIC Hit, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere with Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, Open Container
- Shasta Arcand, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch V, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Substitution
- Keith Kuder, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Raegan Moore, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jose Guevara-Segura, 31 - Contract Hold
- Justin Pedersen, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Jeffery Garner, 56 - Robbery: Threaten, Simple Assault, Interfere with Peace Officer, Failure to Comply
- William Hunter, 62 - Failure to Comply
- Lisa Bennett, 28 - Failure to Comply, Interfere with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled - Powder or Crystal
- Andrew Thompson, 67 - Failure to Comply
- Sylvia San Javier, 48 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Dennis Howard, 43 - Controlled Substance Possession
- Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 26 - Controlled Substance Possession
- Brooke Olson, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
